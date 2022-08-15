70 Ladies Up for Hilly Challenge at Panorama Golf and Country Club

Signing up for the sixth meet of the 2021-2022 season are the inaugural circuit’s champion Parinda Phokan from Khon Kaen, third circuit’s runner-up Samaporn Khangkhun, hometown girl Chonlada Chayanun, Trichat Cheenglab who just returned from a trip in Europe, Kultida Pramphun, currently No 17 on the Order of Merits, Onkanok Soisuwan who just earned her card into the Dream Tour in South Korea and pin-up girl Kornkamol Sukaree.
Korat-hope Chonlada who just finished runner-up at the Vintage Club in Samut Prakarn a fortnight ago will return to the Thai WPGA Tour after illness forced her to withdraw from the last circuit.
“So far, I’ve played only one Thai WPGA event (tied 7th in first circuit 2021). I’m really looking forward to this week after having some great result in my previous tournament,” said Chonlada.
“I’ve play at this course just once, and it was not so easy. The greens are quite tough, so you have to be extra prudent on the greens,” said Chondala.
Kultida who settled at lone third in the fourth circuit at the Royal Hua Hi Golf Course sets her sights on another top 10 finish at the mountainous par 72 6,229-yard course.
“I’ve had some good and bad times on this tour. But things are going to be a bit tricky this week as we have to play on a hilly course. You need to be careful with your shots while you have to be really fit to play amid this condition,” said Kultida who hopes to gain world rankings which will pave her a passage to bigger events.
Freshly from playing in England and Scotland, Bangkokian Trichat hopes to benefit from the experience she reaped from the Ladies European Tour to make her statement this week.
“I’ve learnt to play under tough weather and on link courses in Europe and got to play alongside good LET and LPGA players. I’ve seen a lot of interesting techniques and great shot selections which gave me new experience,” said Trichat, currently No 19 on the Thai WPGA Tour Order of Merits.
“I’ve also changed my equipment which I feel really confident with. I hope to hit four to five under on this course which I did three years ago,” she added.
Twenty-two-year-old Kornkamol will play her first event as a professional golfer at the Panorama Golf and Country Club.
“I’m quite excited to compete as a pro for the first time. Right now, I’m focusing on my putt, chip and bunker shots. At this stage I feel that I still need to learn a lot and I will try to acquire experience from fellow players,” said the cover girl from Bangkok.
The 6th SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking event will be competed in a three-day stroke-play format with a total of 54 holes (18 holes each day). Top 60 and ties, after 36 holes, will move to compete in the final round. The winner will receive the top prize money of Bt367,500.
The SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking is sponsored by the Sports Authority of Thailand, National Sports Development Fund, Siam Commercial Bank, P Overseas Steal (Public Company Limited) and the Panorama Golf and Country Club in Nakhon Ratchasima. Fans can catch up with news updates on ThaiWPGA Facebook Fanpage or at www.thaiwpga.com.
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : August 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : Aug 31, 2022