70 Ladies Up for Hilly Challenge at Panorama Golf and Country Club

Korat-hope Chonlada who just finished runner-up at the Vintage Club in Samut Prakarn a fortnight ago will return to the Thai WPGA Tour after illness forced her to withdraw from the last circuit.

“So far, I’ve played only one Thai WPGA event (tied 7th in first circuit 2021). I’m really looking forward to this week after having some great result in my previous tournament,” said Chonlada.

“I’ve play at this course just once, and it was not so easy. The greens are quite tough, so you have to be extra prudent on the greens,” said Chondala.

Kultida who settled at lone third in the fourth circuit at the Royal Hua Hi Golf Course sets her sights on another top 10 finish at the mountainous par 72 6,229-yard course.

“I’ve had some good and bad times on this tour. But things are going to be a bit tricky this week as we have to play on a hilly course. You need to be careful with your shots while you have to be really fit to play amid this condition,” said Kultida who hopes to gain world rankings which will pave her a passage to bigger events.