Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Speculation swirls around Ronaldo’s future as Man United struggle

Speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo's future is mounting following a disastrous start to the season for Manchester United, which has put them bottom of the Premier League with two losses.

The Portuguese international has been at Old Trafford for less than a year and has another year on his contract, but rumours have swirled that he is looking to make a leap before the transfer window closes on September 1.
 

Manchester United crashed to a chastening 4-0 defeat by Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday (August 13), their second loss in as many league games under new boss Erik ten Hag.

The result left United bottom of the table as Dutchman Ten Hag became the first manager since John Chapman in 1921 to lose his opening two games in charge of the club.

Ten Hag has publicly said Ronaldo remains in his plans for the club, but local reports indicate the coach and top management are wrestling with the idea of letting him go.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been linked to LaLiga’s Atletico Madrid and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Published : August 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

