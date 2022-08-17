Speculation swirls around Ronaldo’s future as Man United struggle

Manchester United crashed to a chastening 4-0 defeat by Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday (August 13), their second loss in as many league games under new boss Erik ten Hag.

The result left United bottom of the table as Dutchman Ten Hag became the first manager since John Chapman in 1921 to lose his opening two games in charge of the club.

Ten Hag has publicly said Ronaldo remains in his plans for the club, but local reports indicate the coach and top management are wrestling with the idea of letting him go.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been linked to LaLiga’s Atletico Madrid and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.