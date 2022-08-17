Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Chommapat Seizes One Stroke Lead at 6th SAT-TWT Open

Karasin-based Chommapat Pongthanarak relied on her accurate short game to card an opening 69 to build a stroke lead over former LPGA player Supamas Sangchan after round one of the Bt2.5 million “SAT-TWT Open

The 25-year-old player utilized her precise approach shots to generate five birdies against two bogeys in the sixth SAT-TWT Open event of the 2021-2022 calendar which gets underway from now until August 19 at the par 72 6,229-yard course.

“I didn’t serve that well but thanks to my approach shots that really gave me a lot of birdie opportunities. I hit close to the pins and made some great putts to produce five birdies,” said Chommapat who used to win a challenger event at this landscape years ago.

“The green condition is a lot better than it was the last time I played here. I’m not sure if I have the advantage about me winning here before, but I’m quite confident with my putt as I’ve just had a new putter which really helps me out there,” added Chommapat who won her first title five years ago in Khon Kaen.

“I don’t want to raise my hope too high this week as I still have things to improve especially my serves. I need to control the ball direction better,” she added.

Following a stroke behind was a former member on the LPGA Tour Supamas who had a roller-coaster round of six birdies against four bogeys. 

Sitting two shots off the lead at joint third was another ex LPGA player Benyapa Niphatsopon who decorated her card with an eagle on the fourth hole, three birdies and four bogeys. 

“I have a mixed day with some good play and some poor shots. Fortunately I hit an eagle after being two over before making a birdie putt to finish with a 71,” said the 25-year-old Bangkokian. 

“To be honest, I don’t have a lot of expectations coming to this week. So, hitting one under is good enough for me. However, I hope to play according to my game plan for the next two days,” added Benyapa who was at third alongside Wannasiri Sirisampant. 
The SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking is sponsored by the Sports Authority of Thailand, National Sports Development Fund, Siam Commercial Bank, P Overseas Steal (Public Company Limited) and the Panorama Golf and Country Club in Nakhon Ratchasima. Fans can catch up with news updates on ThaiWPGA Facebook Fanpage or at www.thaiwpga.com.
 

Published : August 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

