Chommapat Seizes One Stroke Lead at 6th SAT-TWT Open

“I didn’t serve that well but thanks to my approach shots that really gave me a lot of birdie opportunities. I hit close to the pins and made some great putts to produce five birdies,” said Chommapat who used to win a challenger event at this landscape years ago.

“The green condition is a lot better than it was the last time I played here. I’m not sure if I have the advantage about me winning here before, but I’m quite confident with my putt as I’ve just had a new putter which really helps me out there,” added Chommapat who won her first title five years ago in Khon Kaen.

“I don’t want to raise my hope too high this week as I still have things to improve especially my serves. I need to control the ball direction better,” she added.

Following a stroke behind was a former member on the LPGA Tour Supamas who had a roller-coaster round of six birdies against four bogeys.