Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Manchester United reach deal to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid

Manchester United have reached an agreement with LaLiga champions Real Madrid for the transfer of defensive midfielder Casemiro, the Premier League club said on Friday (August 19).

United said that the transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, British visa requirements and a medical.
 

Reuters understands that the 30-year-old is to sign a four- to five-year deal at United with wages of around 16 million euros ($16.1 million dollars) per year.

British media said United had closed on a deal worth up to 70 million euros for Casemiro, who has 63 caps for Brazil.

Earlier, Real coach Carlo Ancelotti said Casemiro wanted to leave Real to face a "new challenge".
 

Casemiro's addition will boost United's options in midfield, with Ten Hag currently having only Fred and Scott McTominay as the regular players in that department.

United are bottom of the Premier League after losing both their opening games. They host rivals Liverpool on Monday (August 22) night.

LaLiga and European champions Real signed France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in June from AS Monaco, with the 22-year-old believed to be a replacement for Casemiro.

After joining the Spanish giants in 2013 from Sao Paulo, Casemiro won five Champions League trophies, three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and three Club World Cups among other honours.

Published : August 20, 2022

By : Reuters

