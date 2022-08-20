Manchester United reach deal to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid

Reuters understands that the 30-year-old is to sign a four- to five-year deal at United with wages of around 16 million euros ($16.1 million dollars) per year.

British media said United had closed on a deal worth up to 70 million euros for Casemiro, who has 63 caps for Brazil.

Earlier, Real coach Carlo Ancelotti said Casemiro wanted to leave Real to face a "new challenge".

