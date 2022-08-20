Casemiro intent on joining Man United, Ancelotti says

"I think the club understand it because of what Casemiro has done for the club, because the person he is we have to respect his wish. Negotiations are in progress it is not yet official, but after hearing his will, what he wants, I think there is no coming back,” Ancelotti added.

Reuters understands that the 30-year-old midfielder is to sign a four to five year deal at United on wages of around 16 million euros ($16.10 million) per year.

United's first offer to Real Madrid for the Brazilian is around 70 million euros, British media reports said.

Ancelotti said that Casemiro won't make the trip to Vigo to play Celta on Saturday if the negotiations between Real Madrid and Man United continue to progress.

"If he leaves, if they reach an agreement we have resources to replace him,” Ancelotti added.

