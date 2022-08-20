Wed, August 31, 2022

Casemiro intent on joining Man United, Ancelotti says

Casemiro wants to leave Real Madrid in order to sign for Premier League side Manchester United, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday (August 19).

"He wants to try a new challenge," Ancelotti told reporters at a press conference ahead of a league match at Celta Vigo this weekend.
 

"I think the club understand it because of what Casemiro has done for the club, because the person he is we have to respect his wish. Negotiations are in progress it is not yet official, but after hearing his will, what he wants, I think there is no coming back,” Ancelotti added.

Reuters understands that the 30-year-old midfielder is to sign a four to five year deal at United on wages of around 16 million euros ($16.10 million) per year.

United's first offer to Real Madrid for the Brazilian is around 70 million euros, British media reports said.

Ancelotti said that Casemiro won't make the trip to Vigo to play Celta on Saturday if the negotiations between Real Madrid and Man United continue to progress.

"If he leaves, if they reach an agreement we have resources to replace him,” Ancelotti added.
 

LaLiga and European champions Real signed France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 22, to a six-year deal in June from AS Monaco. He is likely to be a long-term replacement for Casemiro.

Casemiro will leave Real Madrid as one of the most decorated players in the club's history.

After joining the Spanish giants in 2013, the Brazilian won five Champions Leagues, three La Ligas, one Copa del Rey, three Spanish Super Cups, three European Super Cups and three Club World Cups.

Published : August 20, 2022

By : Reuters

Nation Thailnad
