Ten Hag calls for unity among United fans ahead of Liverpool clash

"I don't know why he's a particular focus after Saturday, it was the team performance and the whole team's attitude, including Ronaldo," Ten Hag said. "He's in our plans, that's what I can say."

Ten Hag said the team would stick to their game plan against Liverpool, who are 12th after getting a draw in both their games so far.

"I know the rivals, we are the rivals. We have to win every game, especially this game," he added.

"It's not different to motivate this team because my experience with them is they work really good on the training pitch,” he said.

"Of course, I would prefer to play them after they win 5-0 but it isn't dreamland, that's how it is. We drew twice too, so is it better to play us? I don't know," Juergen Klopp told reporters on Friday.

"We have to deal with all the situations. The whole world will watch it, let's see how these heavyweights deal with the situation."

Klopp's side have pumped in 13 goals in their last three league meetings with United but the German said they cannot dwell on those results heading into the contest.

"The last two results, I knew already wouldn't help this time. I couldn't be less interested in the results from last season... It helps United to be more motivated if that's possible," Klopp said.

"This is a completely different game in a completely different situation.

"United can change nothing or everything, so it's tricky preparation-wise, but it's early and we don't have a lot of info. It's tough... United away will never be easy."

Klopp said defender Joe Gomez will start after coming off the bench in their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace while forward Roberto Firmino is also available after shaking off a minor muscle issue.