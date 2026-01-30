Cool mornings with rising temperatures and light rain in South

FRIDAY, JANUARY 30, 2026

Thailand’s weather will see cooler mornings with fog, followed by warmer temperatures, while light rain and strong winds affect the southern regions.

  • Most of Thailand will experience cool mornings with light fog, followed by a general rise in temperature.
  • The southern region is forecast to have light, scattered rain and some strong winds due to a moderate northeast monsoon.
  • Wave heights in the lower Gulf of Thailand will be moderate at 1-2 metres, while the upper Gulf and Andaman Sea will see waves around 1 metre high.

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts on Friday (January 30) the weather for Thailand, with the upper regions experiencing cooler weather and light morning fog, followed by a rise in temperatures, including in Bangkok.

The southern region will have scattered rain, with strong winds in some areas.

Weather forecast for the next 24 hours

The upper part of Thailand will see an increase in temperature with light morning fog.

It will still be cool to cold in the northern and northeastern regions.

The central region, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, the eastern region, and the southern region will have cool weather in the morning, with light rain in some parts of the eastern region.

This is due to the weakening of the high-pressure area or moderate cool air mass covering the northern regions of Thailand, while the easterly winds prevail over the eastern region.

The public is advised to take care of their health due to the changing weather and exercise caution when travelling through areas with fog.

Southern region monitoring: Light rain and strong winds in some areas.

For the southern region, rain will be light due to the moderate northeast monsoon covering the lower Gulf of Thailand and southern Thailand.

The wave heights in the lower Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with waves 1-2 metres high, while in the upper Gulf and Andaman Sea, the waves will be around 1 metre high.

Dust and particulate matter in the current period

The northern, central regions, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, and the eastern region are experiencing moderate to high accumulation of dust and smoke, due to weak to poor air ventilation.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am Friday (January 30) to 6am Saturday (January 31)

Northern Region

  • Cool to cold weather with morning fog.
  • Minimum temperature: 14-19°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30-34°C
  • At the mountain tops, it will be cold with frost in some areas.
  • Minimum temperature: 4-14°C
  • Easterly winds at 10-15 km/h.

Northeastern Region

  • Cool to cold weather with light morning fog, with a slight increase in temperature.
  • Minimum temperature: 13-19°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31-33°C
  • At the mountain tops, it will be cold.
  • Minimum temperature: 9-14°C
  • Northeasterly winds at 10-20 km/h.

Central Region

  • Cool weather with light morning fog, with a slight increase in temperature.
  • Minimum temperature: 18-21°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32-35°C
  • Easterly winds at 10-15 km/h.

Eastern Region

  • Cool weather with light morning fog, with a slight increase in temperature and light rain in some areas, mostly along the coast.
  • Minimum temperature: 18-24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32-35°C
  • Easterly winds at 15-30 km/h.
  • The sea will have waves below 1 metre, with waves reaching about 1 metre offshore.

Southern Region (East Coast)

  • Cool in the morning, with light rain in some areas.
  • Minimum temperature: 19-24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30-33°C
  • From Surat Thani up: Northeasterly winds at 15-30 km/h
  • The sea will have waves around 1 metre high.
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat down: Northeasterly winds at 15-35 km/h.
  • The sea will have waves 1-2 metres high.

Southern Region (West Coast)

  • Cool in the morning, with light rain in some areas.
  • Minimum temperature: 22-25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32-34°C
  • Northeasterly winds at 15-30 km/h.
  • The sea will have waves around 1 metre high, with waves over 1 metre far from shore.

Bangkok and Surrounding Areas

  • Cool weather with light morning fog, with a slight increase in temperature.
  • Minimum temperature: 21-24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33-35°C
  • Easterly winds at 10-15 km/h.
