Cool mornings with rising temperatures and light rain in South

Weather forecast for the next 24 hours

The upper part of Thailand will see an increase in temperature with light morning fog.

It will still be cool to cold in the northern and northeastern regions.

The central region, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, the eastern region, and the southern region will have cool weather in the morning, with light rain in some parts of the eastern region.

This is due to the weakening of the high-pressure area or moderate cool air mass covering the northern regions of Thailand, while the easterly winds prevail over the eastern region.

The public is advised to take care of their health due to the changing weather and exercise caution when travelling through areas with fog.

Southern region monitoring: Light rain and strong winds in some areas.

For the southern region, rain will be light due to the moderate northeast monsoon covering the lower Gulf of Thailand and southern Thailand.

The wave heights in the lower Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with waves 1-2 metres high, while in the upper Gulf and Andaman Sea, the waves will be around 1 metre high.

Dust and particulate matter in the current period

The northern, central regions, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, and the eastern region are experiencing moderate to high accumulation of dust and smoke, due to weak to poor air ventilation.