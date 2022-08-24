Xiong Jing Nan - Angela Lee trilogy tops One Fight Night 2

The two world champions first met at One: A New Era in March 2019, when “Unstoppable” challenged Xiong’s strawweight throne. The enthralling battle looked up in the air for most of the first four rounds, but “The Panda” mounted a sharp comeback in the fifth to finish Lee and retain the gold.



When they met for the second time the following October, it was Lee’s turn to put her gold on the line. In a bout that truly marked this rivalry as one for the ages, the action once again got taken into the fifth round. And with almost poetic justice, it was “Unstoppable” who earned the win when she sank in a rear-naked choke on Xiong with just 12 seconds remaining.



Since then, both athletes have gone on to become even bigger stars.

