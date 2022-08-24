Xiong Jing Nan - Angela Lee trilogy tops One Fight Night 2

The epic rivalry between two of the promotion’s most impressive female athletes has needed a trilogy match for some time now, so fans are excited with the news that was announced by One earlier this week.
The two world champions first met at One: A New Era in March 2019, when “Unstoppable” challenged Xiong’s strawweight throne. The enthralling battle looked up in the air for most of the first four rounds, but “The Panda” mounted a sharp comeback in the fifth to finish Lee and retain the gold.
When they met for the second time the following October, it was Lee’s turn to put her gold on the line. In a bout that truly marked this rivalry as one for the ages, the action once again got taken into the fifth round. And with almost poetic justice, it was “Unstoppable” who earned the win when she sank in a rear-naked choke on Xiong with just 12 seconds remaining.
Since then, both athletes have gone on to become even bigger stars.
“The Panda” has defended her world title three times, scoring unanimous decision victories over Ayaka "Zombie" Miura, Tiffany "No Chill" Teo, and Michelle Nicolini.
Lee, on the other hand, retained her crown against Stamp Fairtex this past March at One X. The main-event victory marked the first time “Unstoppable” had been in the Circle since her last fight with Xiong, as she took time off to start a family.
Who will pull out ahead in this epic rivalry will be the topic of much discussion for the next six weeks, but fans are guaranteed a barnburner when this trilogy bout goes down.
In the meantime, One 160: Ok v Lee II, the organization's upcoming event, will broadcast live on AIS Play at 6:30 p.m. Indochina Time (ICT) on Friday, 26 August. The main card will follow on AIS Play at 7:30 p.m. ICT. Thairath TV 32 will cut into the broadcast at 9:30 p.m. CT.
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : August 24, 2022
By : THE NATION
