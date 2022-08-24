Wed, August 31, 2022

life

PSV's van Nistelrooy 'relaxed' about Man Utd's interest in rising star Gakpo

PSV Eindhoven head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy insisted on Tuesday he was "relaxed" over the transfer speculation which surrounds one of his club's brightest prospects - Cody Gakpo.

Gakpo has been linked with a move to Manchester United, as boss Erik ten Hag continues his rebuild of the Old Trafford club.

PSV can book their place in the UEFA Champions League group stages with a victory over Scottish outfit and last season's UEFA Europa League finalists Rangers, after the play-off first leg ended in an eventful 2-2 draw at Ibrox Stadium last week.

But PSV will not face Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos, who has been omitted from Giovanni van Bronckhorst's squad because of concerns over the Colombian's fitness and attitude - a decision which van Nistelrooy felt would not have the "biggest influence" on Wednesday's match.

PSV Eindhoven trained on Tuesday on the eve of the second leg of their UEFA Champions League play-off at home to Rangers.

The tie is all square after a 2-2 draw in the first leg at Ibrox.

Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move to Manchester United

Published : August 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

