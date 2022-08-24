Manager’s gruelling run leaves Man Utd players impressed

The Dutchman cancelled their scheduled off day and asked them to report for training. The players were reportedly incensed when he ordered them to run 13.8 kilometres, the distance his players had run less than their Brentford rivals, with the temperature an unfriendly 33 degrees Celsius.

The Mirror reported that players who were reportedly “infuriated” by his decision were soon left in awe after the Dutchman too joined in. The long run in demanding conditions reportedly left the manager “physically shattered”, but it made a “deep impression” on the squad.

A source told The Mirror: “The players were raging when they discovered their punishment for the no-show at Brentford would be an 8.5-mile run. But the moans ceased when it became clear that the manager was planning to do the same as them.

“He didn’t have to tell anyone why. It was clear that he wasn’t going to let his players take all the blame for the performance. Ten Hag also felt he had to show that he also felt culpable. It was a tough run for the players, but it was even more gruelling for Erik, and they were impressed."