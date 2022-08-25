Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Devil Rays trip Hi-Tech in decider to win Thailand Basketball League crown

Ban Bueng Devil Rays stunned defending champions Thung Khru Hi-Tech 73-67 to win their first professional Thailand Basketball League title.

The two teams entered the best-of-three decider on Wednesday after being locked 1-1.

Ban Bueng Devil Rays received 700,000 baht as prize money.

The team also earned a slot in the 2022 FIBA Asia Champions Cup at the end of this year.

Taishaun Johnson from the champion team was declared Most Valuable Player.

Runners-up Thung Khru Hi-Tech received prize money of 600,000 baht. Bangkok Tigers Sniper, who finished third, received 500,000 baht while fourth-place Nonthaburi TGE got 400,000 baht.

The 2022 Thailand Basketball League, organised by the Thai Basketball Professional Association, began on June 25. Ten teams were in the fray for a total prize money of 4 million baht.

Published : August 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

