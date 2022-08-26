Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Holders Real Madrid get favourable draw in Champions League group stage

Holders Real Madrid will take on RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic in the Champions League group stage while Barcelona will face Bayern Munich and Inter Milan following the draw on Thursday (August 25).

Real captured a record-extending 14th European crown when they beat Liverpool in last season's final and, on paper, Carlo Ancelotti's side should have few problems in making the last 16 from Group F.
 

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski will take on his former side in the group stage after the five-times champions were drawn with Bayern in Group C along with Inter and Viktoria Plzen.

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland will also face his former employers as the English champions were drawn in Group G with Borussia Dortmund. Sevilla and FC Copenhagen completed the group.

Qatari-owned Paris St Germain begin their quest for a maiden trophy in Europe's elite club competition in a tricky Group H with Juventus, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa.

Last season's runners-up Liverpool meet Ajax Amsterdam, Napoli and Rangers in Group A.

The Champions League group stage will begin earlier than usual on September 6 and conclude ahead of this year's World Cup finals which take place in Qatar from November 20.

The Champions League knockout stages begin in February, with the final taking place in Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium in June.

Following is the Champions League group stage draw which was made in Istanbul on Thursday

All set for the 2022/23 season / via UEFA
 

GROUP A

Ajax Amsterdam

Liverpool

Napoli

Rangers

 

GROUP B

FC Porto

Atletico Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen

Club Brugge

 

GROUP C

Bayern Munich

Barcelona

Inter Milan

Viktoria Plzen

 

GROUP D

Eintracht Frankfurt

Tottenham Hotspur

Sporting Lisbon

Olympique Marseille

 

GROUP E

AC Milan

Chelsea

RB Salzburg

Dinamo Zagreb

 

GROUP F

Real Madrid

RB Leipzig

Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic

 

GROUP G

Manchester City

Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund

FC Copenhagen

 

GROUP H

Paris St Germain

Juventus

Benfica

Maccabi Haifa

 

GROUP STAGE DATES

Matchday 1: Sept. 6-7

Matchday 2: Sept. 13-14

Matchday 3: Oct. 4-5

Matchday 4: Oct. 11-12

Matchday 5: Oct. 25-26

Matchday 6: Nov. 1-2

Last-16 draw: Nov. 7

