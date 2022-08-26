Holders Real Madrid get favourable draw in Champions League group stage

Real captured a record-extending 14th European crown when they beat Liverpool in last season's final and, on paper, Carlo Ancelotti's side should have few problems in making the last 16 from Group F.
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski will take on his former side in the group stage after the five-times champions were drawn with Bayern in Group C along with Inter and Viktoria Plzen.
Manchester City forward Erling Haaland will also face his former employers as the English champions were drawn in Group G with Borussia Dortmund. Sevilla and FC Copenhagen completed the group.
Qatari-owned Paris St Germain begin their quest for a maiden trophy in Europe's elite club competition in a tricky Group H with Juventus, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa.
Last season's runners-up Liverpool meet Ajax Amsterdam, Napoli and Rangers in Group A.
The Champions League group stage will begin earlier than usual on September 6 and conclude ahead of this year's World Cup finals which take place in Qatar from November 20.
The Champions League knockout stages begin in February, with the final taking place in Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium in June.
Following is the Champions League group stage draw which was made in Istanbul on Thursday
GROUP A
Ajax Amsterdam
Liverpool
Napoli
Rangers
GROUP B
FC Porto
Atletico Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen
Club Brugge
GROUP C
Bayern Munich
Barcelona
Inter Milan
Viktoria Plzen
GROUP D
Eintracht Frankfurt
Tottenham Hotspur
Sporting Lisbon
Olympique Marseille
GROUP E
AC Milan
Chelsea
RB Salzburg
Dinamo Zagreb
GROUP F
Real Madrid
RB Leipzig
Shakhtar Donetsk
Celtic
GROUP G
Manchester City
Sevilla
Borussia Dortmund
FC Copenhagen
GROUP H
Paris St Germain
Juventus
Benfica
Maccabi Haifa
GROUP STAGE DATES
Matchday 1: Sept. 6-7
Matchday 2: Sept. 13-14
Matchday 3: Oct. 4-5
Matchday 4: Oct. 11-12
Matchday 5: Oct. 25-26
Matchday 6: Nov. 1-2
Last-16 draw: Nov. 7
Published : Aug 31, 2022
By : THE NATION
