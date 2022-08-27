Manchester United offered stunning swap deal including Cristiano Ronaldo, but it'll cost them

The latest deal proposed by Mendes is for Ronaldo to move to Napoli, and striker Victor Osimhen to move to Old Trafford.

Sky Sports News reported that the Red Devils admire Osimhen and the Nigerian is on the list of potential replacements for Ronaldo.

However, it is believed that Napoli will not be selling the 23-year-old on a cheap, they are looking for a three digit offer.

Reports suggested that the Naples club are looking for €120 million for Osimhen, and if Ronaldo joins Napoli on loan, they would like United to pay 80% of the Portuguese's mammoth salary.

It is hard to see how United will be able to afford him, especially when they are preparing another big offer to bring Ajax winger Antony to Old Trafford, with a deal said to be inching ever closer.



