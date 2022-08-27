Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Thailand’s kickboxing queen tops free night of MMA action in Korat

Thailand’s kickboxing queen will top an international bill of Muay Thai and mixed martial arts (MMA) at the “Legend Fighting Championships” in Nakhon Ratchasima on September 3. Even better, entry to watch the event in the Northeast capital will be free.

Phayahong Ayothayafightgym, the first female Thai boxer to win the K-1 world championship, will test her skills against young Lao fighter Lukmee PK Vientiane.

Phayahong, the current K-1 atomweight champion, is ranked the eighth best kickboxer in the world pound for pound by Combat Press.

Former deputy prime minister Suwat Liptapanlop, who chaired Friday’s press conference, said the fourth edition of the “Legend Fighting Championships” would be unique as it featured both Muay Thai and mixed martial arts matches.

Five Muay Thai and four MMA matches will be held in two rings simultaneously. Nine Nakhon Ratchasima boxers will take on foreign fighters from France, Sri Lanka, Iran and Laos.
 
Phayong was born in Buri Ram but is descended from a Nakhon Ratchasima family.

Suwat said that the competition would boost the local economy and Korat (Nakhon Ratchasima)’s fame as a hotbed of Muay Thai talent.

He invited people to watch the fights for free. The matches will also be broadcast on Channel 8 from 7pm.

After the competition, young talented fighters from Nakhon Ratchasima Municipality Sport School will also be selected to train at the Legend Arena in Hua Hin.

“Legend Fighting Championships” will be held at the square in front of the Thao Suranari (Lady Mo) Monument in Korat on September 3.

Thailand's kickboxing queen tops free night of MMA action in Korat Thailand's kickboxing queen tops free night of MMA action in Korat Thailand's kickboxing queen tops free night of MMA action in Korat

 

