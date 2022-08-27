Thailand’s kickboxing queen tops free night of MMA action in Korat

Phayahong, the current K-1 atomweight champion, is ranked the eighth best kickboxer in the world pound for pound by Combat Press.

Former deputy prime minister Suwat Liptapanlop, who chaired Friday’s press conference, said the fourth edition of the “Legend Fighting Championships” would be unique as it featured both Muay Thai and mixed martial arts matches.

Five Muay Thai and four MMA matches will be held in two rings simultaneously. Nine Nakhon Ratchasima boxers will take on foreign fighters from France, Sri Lanka, Iran and Laos.



Phayong was born in Buri Ram but is descended from a Nakhon Ratchasima family.