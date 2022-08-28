Old Putter Helps Artiruj Prevail in 4th Thailand Mixed

He signed off with 12 points for a total 38 after 72 holes with Amarin following at lone second on 33 points.

“I’m happy to win a tournament as it’s never easy to win. I just tried to be patient out there, waiting for the leader (Amarin) to lose his momentum. I myself also made some easy mistakes on two holes but I made up for that by shooting eight birdies,” said Artiruj who decided to bring out his old putter to compete in the final round after unsuccessful attempt to adjust to his new one for 54 holes.

“I changed my putter this week, but I wasn’t putting well. So, today I switched back to my old putter that I’m more comfortable with. It worked,” added the Chonburi-based who has won a total of five professional titles to date. His previous came on the All Thailand Golf Tour in Khon Kaen and Chanthaburi this year and on the Thai PGA Tour back in 2018 and 2020. . As the first man to win a Thailand Mixed title this year (the first three by Chanettee Wannasaen), Artiruj he earned the top prize money of Bt450,000.

Amarin, searching for his first big professional win, tried to breathe on the neck of Artiruj all afternoon but after a double bogey on the 16th hole, his hope evaporated.

“I was giving my all out there, but Artiruj hardly gave me the opportunity to catch up with him. He was too good at the end of the day,” added the 25-year-old Bangkokian who produced his best finish on a professional event this week