Old Putter Helps Artiruj Prevail in 4th Thailand Mixed

Trailing Amarin by one point at the first tee, Artiruj quickly got into the driver’s seat with four birdies after seven holes. Despite a hiccup on the ninth where he had a double bogey, the 22-year-old recovered to fire four birdies in the next five holes, then bogeyed on the 15th before producing crucial par putts from the 16th holes onwards.
He signed off with 12 points for a total 38 after 72 holes with Amarin following at lone second on 33 points.
“I’m happy to win a tournament as it’s never easy to win. I just tried to be patient out there, waiting for the leader (Amarin) to lose his momentum. I myself also made some easy mistakes on two holes but I made up for that by shooting eight birdies,” said Artiruj who decided to bring out his old putter to compete in the final round after unsuccessful attempt to adjust to his new one for 54 holes.
“I changed my putter this week, but I wasn’t putting well. So, today I switched back to my old putter that I’m more comfortable with. It worked,” added the Chonburi-based who has won a total of five professional titles to date. His previous came on the All Thailand Golf Tour in Khon Kaen and Chanthaburi this year and on the Thai PGA Tour back in 2018 and 2020. . As the first man to win a Thailand Mixed title this year (the first three by Chanettee Wannasaen), Artiruj he earned the top prize money of Bt450,000.
Amarin, searching for his first big professional win, tried to breathe on the neck of Artiruj all afternoon but after a double bogey on the 16th hole, his hope evaporated.
“I was giving my all out there, but Artiruj hardly gave me the opportunity to catch up with him. He was too good at the end of the day,” added the 25-year-old Bangkokian who produced his best finish on a professional event this week
“I’m not in a hurry to win as I’ve been a pro for just three years. It can happen at any time on any given week. I firmly believe that if I’m not good enough for this, I would probably have pursued a different career already,” said Amarin who took home Bt300,000.
At lone third on 32 points was Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong. Suffering from a jet-lag after a long flight from the US, the former LPGA member turned out to bring her best when she least expected it.
“I learned a lesson that I shouldn’t be so stressed like the way I had been earlier this year. I can’t believe with the physical condition that I have, I still manage to survive all four rounds this week,” said Sherman.
As the best female player in the top five, Sherman will earn a slot into the Women’s Australian Open, an Australian LPGA event, in December.
“I’m thankful for this opportunity. I hope to gain experience from playing that tournament. In terms of my goal for the rest of the season, I will try my best get back to the LPGA through Q-School. But if I cannot make it, it’s OK. Sometimes there are things that are out of your control,” she added.
Meanwhile, Tudpong Chutimaphorn produced the round’s best score of 15 which earned him a Bt10,000 special prize sponsored by Balance Golf Nutrition. He also settled at lone eighth with 28 points.
The next and final Thailand TrustGolf Tour, the Thailand Mixed Masters which offers a handsome overall prize money of Bt5 million, is due between September 15-18 at the Gatsson Legacy Golf Club in Lamphun. Only top 60 on the Order of Merits based on their results from circuit 1 -4 will be eligible for the tournament.
Published : Aug 31, 2022
