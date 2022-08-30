Chatri Sityodtong returning to Muay Thai roots as Lumpinee promoter

In a Facebook post on Monday, Chatri, founder and chairman of MMA’s Singapore-based ONE Championship, said he had formally accepted an invitation from the Royal Thai Army to put on fight nights at the stadium.
“Lumpinee Stadium has long been the highest pinnacle of Muay Thai, representing the best of the best champions ever since the beginning,” Chatri said.
Lumpinee, which opened as Thailand’s second stadium in 1956, is run by the Army. In 2014 it relocated from its site overlooking Lumpini Park to a 5,000-seat venue on Ram Intra Road. Lumpinee has seen the birth of Muay Thai legends such as Dieselnoi Chor Thanasukarn but began hosting MMA events in January this year.
Chatri thanked Army chief Narongpan Jitkaewtha, stadium director Gen Suchart Dangprapai and deputy directors Gen Ronawud Ruengsawat and Gen Vasan Phungsampao, for the opportunity to serve his country and elevate the beautiful art of Muay Thai.
He said he hoped to work with athletes, gym owners, and promoters in Thailand’s Muay Thai scene and around the world to build a prosperous future for the combat sport.
Chatri also scheduled a September 12 press conference to unveil his Lumpinee promotion.
