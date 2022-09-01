Jürgen Klopp's verdict on Newcastle fightback, Carvalho and Elliott

So we scored the equaliser and then it was just a difficult game to play because we didn’t play a lot. All of your colleagues asked me now about it, that’s why I mention it, everybody asked me about it – it was just interrupted constantly for some reason and that doesn’t give you the momentum. There was no chance to gain any kind of momentum. In the end, I was really happy in the moment when we got this last corner in the 98th minute. What Mo and Fabio made then of it was obviously absolutely outstanding, a wonderful goal. A perfect moment; that we scored it after 98 minutes, I thought, is the perfect response to everything what happened during the game.

On the importance of the moment for Carvalho

He scored now twice in the last two games. Yesterday, birthday. So it’s probably a better week. He is an outstanding player, wonderful talent, very mature in a lot of departments already. So I’m really happy for him. Harvey was the best player on the pitch and Fabio decides the game. That says a lot about the talent of the boys.

On whether he has worked on anything in particular with Harvey Elliott in his development

Just a year older and more training sessions in his legs, more games played. He started an exceptional season last year, he did, he played a similar level. I cannot now compare is he now already better than last year. More influential, for sure. He is a midfielder, he is a guy we need on the ball and these kind of things. He did really well. There’s nothing particular we work on with Harvey that we say you need to improve this or that, it’s just for all the boys actually, creating sessions where the boys get forced to make the next step. That’s it. Where you deal better with smaller spaces, higher tempo, all these kind of things – especially for a midfielder who is constantly under pressure. You have to do that but you need a proper skillset for that, to improve – and that’s obvious that he has that.

On his assessment of Liverpool’s form going into the derby

It’s exciting at least, let me say it like this. We know we have to improve. Really we know that. How I said, when we played football we were really good, even tonight against an opponent who threw everything in between us and the goal. That’s the truth. And that’s what we have to do now, consistently playing football. There are moments when you have to force it but you cannot force it, force it, force it and then hope all of a sudden you can start playing football. We obviously need still to make a few steps to be as good as we can be. But the next game will be a proper fight, I’m not sure we should think too much about playing football, it will be a proper fight and we have to be ready for that. Then we will see what we get from it.