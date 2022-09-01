Red-Hot P.K. Shares Lead with Kusuma at 7th SAT-TWT Open

“I’m a quite disappointed with my game today. I didn’t hit my iron the way I would have wanted to. I wished that I could have fixed my shots out of the bunkers better. Luckily, I still putted well which really helped,” said the Prachinburi-born.

Kusuma came close to winning her first title in three years after she settled at tied second in the 6th SAT-TWT Open two weeks ago at Panorama Golf and Country Club in Nakhon Ratchasima a fortnight ago, losing to Supamas Sangchan in the final round.

“I really have to stick to my game plan and go onto the course with a pressure free attitude. Deep in my heart, I hope that I can win tomorrow. But I will try not to be so hard on myself,” said the 27-year-old Kusuma, hoping to stem her three-year drought of title since winning at the Black Mountain Golf Club in Hua Hin in July 2019.

Budsabakorn, 24, shot three birdies for a 69. She has remained immaculate after 36 holes to follow a shot behind on 10-under-par 134

“I’m quite happy with my form even I didn’t putt that well. As the greens became drier and firm, it was a bit tough to control the ball. But, being in this position is really beyond my expectations. I just came here to shape up my game and regain my confidence,” she said.

A total of 62 players made the cut at 8-over-par 152. The winner on Friday will receive the top prize money of Bt367,500.

The SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking is sponsored by the Sports Authority of Thailand, National Sports Development Fund, Siam Commercial Bank, P Overseas Steal (Public Company Limited) and Kabin Buri Sport Club in Prachinburi.

