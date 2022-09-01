Jury fails to reach verdicts in Giggs case

The jury of seven women and four men told the judge they had been unable to reach verdicts after a trial which had lasted over three weeks.

The Crown Prosecution Service now has seven days to decide whether to proceed with a retrial.

Giggs, the former Wales manager, had pleaded not guilty to the charges and his defence said the allegations were "based on distortion, exaggeration and lies".

The former United player was first arrested in the case and released on bail in November 2020.