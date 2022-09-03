Thailand is set to hold sports competitions on land, air, sea in South

Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said on Saturday that the event is held to stimulate the economy after the Covid-19 pandemic, especially the tourism, hotel, sports industry, and sports organising.



It is a key strategy to drive Thailand’s economy and society by combing the concept of organising sports events with tourism.

SAT will also be holding the Air Sea Land Expo in all seven provinces to showcase local products, services, cuisine, beverages and traditions to help generate revenue and stimulate the economy.

SAT governor Kongsak Yodmanee said competitions will be held in air, land and sea sports, such as surfing, jet-skiing, beach versions of teqball, football and volleyball, as well as the martial art pencak silat, triathlon, adventure racing, e-sports and motocross among others.