Buakaw knocks out Turkish fighter in Bangkok bare-knuckle debut

After a quiet opening as Buakaw circled his opponent, observing his tactics, the Thai launched a left-hook into the body of Varol that staggered the Turk. Varol backed off but Buakaw followed up with a series of vicious right-hands to the body. Trapped on the ropes of the circular ring, the former European kickboxing champion took one last hooking punch under the ribs before collapsing to the canvass clutching his midriff.