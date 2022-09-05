Thais swoop up 13 gold at World Dragon Boat Championships

Thailand won 13 medals in four days in:

10-man 500m Senior Open

10-man 500m Senior Women

10-man 500m Senior Mixed

10-man 500m Master 50+ Open

20-man 500m Senior Mixed

20-man 2,000m Senior Mixed

10-man 200m Senior Open

10-man 200m Senior Women

10-man 200m Senior Mixed

10-man 200m Master 50+ Open

20-man 200m Senior Mixed

20-man 200m Senior Open

10-man 2,000m Senior Woman



Athletes from 20 countries competed in the competition in three classes — junior, senior, and open over three distances — 200m, 500m, and 2,000m.

The Rowing and Canoeing Association of Thailand sent athletes only in the senior and master classes.