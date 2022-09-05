Thais swoop up 13 gold at World Dragon Boat Championships
Thailand won 13 gold medals at the ICF World Dragon Boat Championships 2022 from Thursday to Sunday in the Czech Republic.
Deputy government spokeswoman Tipanan Sirichana said on Sunday that the government had praised the Thai athletes for their success with their world-class standards and for bringing bring fame and pride to Thailand.
Thailand won 13 medals in four days in:
- 10-man 500m Senior Open
- 10-man 500m Senior Women
- 10-man 500m Senior Mixed
- 10-man 500m Master 50+ Open
- 20-man 500m Senior Mixed
- 20-man 2,000m Senior Mixed
- 10-man 200m Senior Open
- 10-man 200m Senior Women
- 10-man 200m Senior Mixed
- 10-man 200m Master 50+ Open
- 20-man 200m Senior Mixed
- 20-man 200m Senior Open
- 10-man 2,000m Senior Woman
Athletes from 20 countries competed in the competition in three classes — junior, senior, and open over three distances — 200m, 500m, and 2,000m.
The Rowing and Canoeing Association of Thailand sent athletes only in the senior and master classes.
