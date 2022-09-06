background-defaultbackground-default
TUESDAY, September 27, 2022
Thailand take on Philippines in Asean Grand Prix opener

Thailand take on Philippines in Asean Grand Prix opener

TUESDAY, September 06, 2022
THE NATION

Champions Thailand will face the Philippines in the opening match of the second women’s Asean Grand Prix Volleyball tournament in Nakhon Ratchasima on Friday.

The tournament will be held Friday to Sunday (September 9-11) at Korat Chatchai Hall in the Northeast city. World No 14 Thailand will also use the event as a tune-up for the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship in Poland and the Netherlands from September 23 to October 16.

The two other teams competing in Nakhon Ratchasima are Indonesia and Vietnam.

Match schedule:

Friday
3pm: Indonesia vs Vietnam
6pm: Thailand vs Philippines

Saturday
3pm: Vietnam vs Philippines
6pm: Indonesia vs Thailand

Sunday
3pm: Philippines vs Indonesia
6pm Thailand vs Vietnam
 

Thailand take on Philippines in Asean Grand Prix opener

Thai sports fans can watch every match live on One 31 channel, the oneD application, or at www.oneD.net.

Tournament updates are also available on One 31’s social media accounts.

