Man Utd display trophy won in Thailand at Old Trafford museum

However, the team left the trophy behind in Thailand as they were travelling to Australia soon after the match.

The Thai event organiser helped the club and sent the trophy to their home ground in Manchester, the UK.

The trophy arrived at Old Trafford on Wednesday and it is displayed at the club's museum along with other famous trophies.

Manchester United have been on a hot streak, winning their last four matches in the English Premier League after a poor start to the season. The club is currently in fifth place on the standings with 12 points from six matches