South Korea’s U23 squad bests Thailand by a single goal in WAFF 2024

South Korea’s Cho Hyun-taek scored the game's only goal during the first-half stoppage time.

Thailand’s coach Ithsara Sritaro said after the game that Thai players need to work on their offense in the next matches. He admitted that some of the players are not at 100% of their physical capability, but said everyone was doing a good job in the first match.

He added that due to the South Korean’s larger physique, Thai players were unable to catch the ball in the forward area on several occasions, but the team learned the opponent’s technique and started to do better in the second half.

“We need to work on building our own tactics and how to score,” he said. “Please keep cheering these kids, who have been working hard for our country.”

In the next match, Thailand will play Jordan, who lost 1-2 to Saudi Arabia in penalties on Wednesday after a full-time score of 1-1. The next game will be played at Al Fateh Stadium on Saturday (March 23) from midnight (Thailand time). Fans can watch it live on Thairath TV and BG Sports’ YouTube channel.

Organised by West Asian Football Federation (WAFF), the WAFF U23 2024 tournament is for the men's under-23 national teams of West Asia. Eight teams compete in the tournament, with four WAFF teams (Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq and UAE) and four invited guests (Australia, Egypt, South Korea and Thailand).