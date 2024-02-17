Annual Chula-Thammasat football to take place next month after four years

Students from both universities will organise the “CU - TU Unity Football Match 2024” on March 31 at Supachalasai Stadium, the National Stadium.

Thailand’s two leading academic institutions, Chulalongkorn and Thammasat University, faced difficulties in organising what would have been the 75th traditional football match in 2023 due to scheduling conflicts, which led to several postponements.

Some students from both institutions decided to organise a football match to strengthen relations without using the name "75th Thammasat-Chulalongkorn traditional football match".

The student government of Chulalongkorn University on Friday announced the “Chula Baka begins” sports event along with the CU - TU Unity Football Match 2024.