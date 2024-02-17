Annual Chula-Thammasat football to take place next month after four years
Students of Chulalongkorn and Thammasat University are organising a friendly football match next month after their universities faced difficulties in organising the traditional 75th annual football match in 2023 to celebrate their rivalry.
Students from both universities will organise the “CU - TU Unity Football Match 2024” on March 31 at Supachalasai Stadium, the National Stadium.
Thailand’s two leading academic institutions, Chulalongkorn and Thammasat University, faced difficulties in organising what would have been the 75th traditional football match in 2023 due to scheduling conflicts, which led to several postponements.
Some students from both institutions decided to organise a football match to strengthen relations without using the name "75th Thammasat-Chulalongkorn traditional football match".
The student government of Chulalongkorn University on Friday announced the “Chula Baka begins” sports event along with the CU - TU Unity Football Match 2024.
The sports festival is scheduled for Sunday, March 31 at Supachalasai Stadium, the National Stadium. Assistant Professor Chaiyaporn Puprasert, deputy dean for student affairs at Chulalongkorn University, said that the organisation of this event was an initiative of the students. He said the aim is to continue the friendly football competition between Chulalongkorn and Thammasat University.
"Although there are many new and exciting activities this year, the true essence of the event remains the same, expressing the collaborative spirit of students from both institutions to strengthen their relationship even further," Chaiyaporn said.
Piyawit Wangchutham, a Thammasat University student, said that the traditional football match between the two institutions had not occurred for the past four years. Therefore, he was determined to support and push for the revival of the Chulalongkorn-Thammasat Unity Football Match.
"The goal is to preserve the unique identity that everyone desires while adapting to the changing times," said Piyawit.
The traditional annual football match between Chulalongkorn and Thammasat started on December 4, 1934.
Each university takes turns in hosting the competition every year. The 74th edition — the last time it was held — was on February 8, 2020.
The event is divided into two parts: the football competition, and activities fostering relations between Chulalongkorn and Thammasat University students. These include parades, cheering, card stunts, political satire parades, and charitable activities.
Thammasat University has won 24 times and Chulalongkorn University 18 times, while there have been 32 draws in the football competition between the two universities.
The CU - TU Unity Football Match is organised by students, while the traditional football match “Chulalongkorn-Thammasat” is organised by the respective universities.