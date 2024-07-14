Wat Pho ranks among TripAdvisor’s 25 popular Asian destinations

The “Temple of the Reclining Buddha” has been named among Asian destinations since 2020, and it was ranked ninth this year.
Meanwhile, Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn), a big Buddha statue in Phuket province, and the Grand Palace were named 11th, 13th and 25th respectively.
“As you wander through the serene grounds of Wat Phra Chetuphon, take in the stunning architecture adorned with intricate decorations and golden spires,” TripAdvisor said.
“Marvel at the magnificent Buddha statues, and appreciate the rich cultural significance of this popular destination.”
The online travel agency also advised visitors of Wat Pho to take a traditional Thai massage course, and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere at the temple.
The ranking was conducted among 8 million destinations that received a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the TripAdvisor community over a 12-month period.
Here’s a full list of tourist destinations in Asia this year: