Wat Pho ranks among TripAdvisor’s 25 popular Asian destinations

SUNDAY, JULY 14, 2024

Bangkok’s Wat Phra Chetuphon, also known as Wat Pho, was recently named among this year’s 25 popular destinations in Asia by US-based online travel agency TripAdvisor.

The “Temple of the Reclining Buddha” has been named among Asian destinations since 2020, and it was ranked ninth this year.

Meanwhile, Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn), a big Buddha statue in Phuket province, and the Grand Palace were named 11th, 13th and 25th respectively.

 

“As you wander through the serene grounds of Wat Phra Chetuphon, take in the stunning architecture adorned with intricate decorations and golden spires,” TripAdvisor said.

“Marvel at the magnificent Buddha statues, and appreciate the rich cultural significance of this popular destination.”

Wat Phra Chetuphon

The online travel agency also advised visitors of Wat Pho to take a traditional Thai massage course, and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere at the temple.

The ranking was conducted among 8 million destinations that received a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the TripAdvisor community over a 12-month period. 

Gardens by the Bay

Here’s a full list of tourist destinations in Asia this year:

  1. Gardens by the Bay, Singapore
  2. Angkor Wat, Cambodia
  3. Mutianyu Great Wall, China
  4. Taj Mahal, India
  5. Fushimi Inari-taisha Shrine, Japan
  6. Royal Selangor Visitor Centre, Malaysia
  7. Hoi An Ancient Town, Vietnam
  8. Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary, Indonesia
  9. Wat Phra Chetuphon, Thailand
  10. War Remnants Museum, Vietnam
  11. Temple of Dawn (Wat Arun), Thailand
  12. Petronas Twin Towers, Malaysia
  13. Big Buddha Phuket, Thailand
  14. Cu Chi Tunnels, Vietnam
  15. Museum PASIFIKA, Indonesia
  16. Singapore Botanic Gardens
  17. Cloud Forest, Singapore
  18. Kinkakuji Temple, Japan
  19. Ta Prohm, Cambodia
  20. Bayon Temple, Cambodia
  21. Qutub Minar, India
  22. Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum, India
  23. MinNature Malaysia
  24. National Orchid Garden, Singapore
  25. The Grand Palace, Thailand

Angkor Wat

nationthailand

