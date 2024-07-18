Koh Samui benefitting from ‘The White Lotus’ buzz

On Wednesday, the digital travel platform reported a 26% increase in international searches and an 8% increase in domestic searches for Koh Samui in June compared to the same period last year.

This surge coincides with the excitement surrounding the upcoming third season of the popular HBO series, “The White Lotus”, which is being filmed on the island.

Agoda’s data reveals a diverse range of travellers seeking Koh Samui experiences, with the top five international markets being Israel, India, Germany, South Korea, and Malaysia. Interestingly, Koh Samui also attracts a higher proportion of non-Asian travellers compared to Thailand as a whole, highlighting its global appeal.

“Koh Samui’s unique charm, along with the buzz surrounding ‘The White Lotus’, is attracting more international and domestic travellers,” noted Andrew Smith, senior vice president at Agoda. "We expect this trend to continue as more people discover the island’s offerings."

Beyond its stunning beaches and vibrant nightlife, Koh Samui boasts lush rainforests, world-class spas, and a variety of activities, making it a versatile destination for all types of travellers. The highly anticipated release of ‘The White Lotus’ in 2025, featuring Patrick Schwarzenegger and Thai superstar Lalisa Manobal, is expected to further boost Koh Samui's popularity.

Agoda, with its extensive listings of holiday accommodations on Koh Samui and over four million properties worldwide, caters to travellers seeking the best deals and unforgettable experiences.

Agoda’s top inbound searches for Koh Samui are :