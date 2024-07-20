Travel to Thailand creatively this green season with these 10 unique stays

Imagine glamping and falling asleep to the waves lapping against the shore, or relaxing at a thatched stay inspired by the shape of a coconut. From treehouses to container stays, to floating homes, buses and trains, Airbnb can help you get out of your box this green season and turn your travel dreams into memorable stays with these unique stays within Thailand.
CocoHut, Chiang Mai
This OMG! Guest Favorite Stay nestled amidst a permaculture farm in Chiang Mai, is a one-of-a-kind coconut-shaped experience where guests can unwind and reconnect with nature. Featuring one bed and one bath, the accommodation is located just 50 minutes outside the city and within easy reach of a national park and waterfalls. The unique design blends traditional materials with modern finishings and a refreshing outdoor plunge pool.
Tree House Monlada Khaoyai, Nakhon Ratchasima
Get close to nature with this unique cozy treehouse near Khao Yai. Revel in the fresh air and lush green surroundings, explore the local neighbourhood and chill on the balcony under the stars with your loved one. This stay has one bed and one bath, and is pet-friendly!
Unique Container/ Bamboo House, Chiang Mai
This unique stilted property is created from recycled containers and bamboo and offers a rustic getaway with one bed and one bath in northern Thailand. Located off-the-beaten-path between Chiang Mai and Pai, this stay is ideal for those wishing to avoid the tourist sites, tune out from the daily hustle and enjoy rural Thailand.
Seafront Glamping, Koh Chang
Idyllically located on Koh Chang - the number 1 honeymoon destination in the world, according to Enjoytravel.com - this one-bed one-bath seafront stay has 180-degree sea views and a lush jungle backdrop. Glamp in style, enjoy the sun from the comfort of your hammock or explore the nearby local village.
Loylum Eco Villa, Kanchanaburi
Featuring one bedroom, this floating villa offers a creative alternative to the traditional raft stays of Kanchanaburi. Located on Srinakarin Dam, this is a great spot for SUP - alternatively, guests can soak in the relaxing views from the veranda and reinvigorate with an outdoor bath and shower.
Bamboo Tree House in Cat Garden, Chiang Mai
Crafted from bamboo, this stunning three-storey treehouse is surrounded by nature and offers a one-of-a-kind stay. With one bedroom and an outdoor bathroom featuring a rain shower and bathtub, guests can relax and enjoy stunning views of the mountain! Being surrounded by 59 rescued stray cats makes this a perfect stay for cat and animal lovers.
Santa Cruz Wings, Kanchanaburi
Overnight on a train with these designer bogies that offer three beds and one bath. Modern interiors with classic Thai touches, complement the surrounding nature, mountains and streams. Enjoy space, and peace and dine under the stars at these unique train stays in Kanchanaburi.
SurfBokk, Bangkok
Does an Airbnb stay with its private skate track? This unique stay in the heart of Bangkok features two beds and one bath and has a private 100 indoor skate track for the ultimate relax-surf experience in the city. The quirky design embraces a pre-Y2K design that will take you back in time to the analogue era.
NagaNoi Private Villa, Phuket
Get away from it all at this stunning seafront villa boasting eleven beds and three baths on NagaNoi island near Phuket. With the island almost all to yourself, the beach and the warm Andaman Sea are just a few steps away, while your private pool competes for your attention. There are also lots of outdoor activities like snorkelling and kayaking to do. Perfect for romantic escapes or lavish family vacations.
Baan Bus 81/11, Krabi
Make memories with this tricked-out bus stay complete with two beds and a private outdoor bath. Enjoy some evening star-gazing with your companion around the firepit or head on up to the bus’ roof for a ‘round’ of crazy golf!
Plan your next Thailand trip with these unique stays on Airbnb and prepare for an unforgettable experience!