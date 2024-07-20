Travel to Thailand creatively this green season with these 10 unique stays

Imagine glamping and falling asleep to the waves lapping against the shore, or relaxing at a thatched stay inspired by the shape of a coconut. From treehouses to container stays, to floating homes, buses and trains, Airbnb can help you get out of your box this green season and turn your travel dreams into memorable stays with these unique stays within Thailand.

CocoHut, Chiang Mai





This OMG! Guest Favorite Stay nestled amidst a permaculture farm in Chiang Mai, is a one-of-a-kind coconut-shaped experience where guests can unwind and reconnect with nature. Featuring one bed and one bath, the accommodation is located just 50 minutes outside the city and within easy reach of a national park and waterfalls. The unique design blends traditional materials with modern finishings and a refreshing outdoor plunge pool.

Tree House Monlada Khaoyai, Nakhon Ratchasima





Get close to nature with this unique cozy treehouse near Khao Yai. Revel in the fresh air and lush green surroundings, explore the local neighbourhood and chill on the balcony under the stars with your loved one. This stay has one bed and one bath, and is pet-friendly!

Unique Container/ Bamboo House, Chiang Mai





This unique stilted property is created from recycled containers and bamboo and offers a rustic getaway with one bed and one bath in northern Thailand. Located off-the-beaten-path between Chiang Mai and Pai, this stay is ideal for those wishing to avoid the tourist sites, tune out from the daily hustle and enjoy rural Thailand.