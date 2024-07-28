SRT offers special tourism train for rainy season

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) said on Sunday that Kiha 183 trips include both one-day and overnight trips during weekends.
Tickets became available from Saturday, July 27, and are limited to 202 seats per trip, the agency said, adding that the price includes fees for air-conditioned buses, admission to attractions, food and beverages, and accident insurance.
Below are details for each trip in August and September:
Chaiyaphum: Overnight trips on August 3-4 and August 24-25 for 3,999 baht per person. These trips will allow passengers to enjoy nature at Pa Hin Ngam National Park and Mo Hin Khao, known as “Thailand’s Stonehenge”. Also, they will be able to pay respects to Phra That Chaiyaphum.
Kanchanaburi: One-day trips on August 10-11 for 1,499 baht. The trip will allow passengers to visit the historic River Kwai Bridge and Krasae Cave. They will be able to pay respects to sacred objects at Wat Mettadhamma Pothiyan and Wat Tham Phu Wa, and take a raft on the Kwai Yai and Kwai Noi Rivers.
Saraburi: One-day trips from August 31 to September 1 for 1,499 baht. This trip will allow passengers to visit Pha Sadet railway station, which was involved in the construction of Thailand’s first Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima railway. They will be able to visit Hua Plee community market and Manasikarn Hall during the trip.
Ratchaburi: One-day trips on September 7-8 for 1,499 baht. This trip will allow passengers to experience local life via boat trip to Lao Tak Lak and Damnoen Saduak floating markets. They will be able to take part in jar painting at Rattanakosin Pottery.
Lopburi: One-day trips on September 14-15 for 1,499 baht. This trip will allow passengers to make a merit at Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu and Wat Phra Sri Rattana Mahathat. Also, they will be able to visit Wanlapa Farmstay during the trip.
Phetchaburi: One-day trips on September 21-22 for 1,499 baht. This trip will allow passengers to visit local farming life at Uncle Thanom’s palm orchard and Phetmalaikul Farm.
Chachoengsao: One-day trips on August 17-18 for 1,499 baht. The trip will allow passengers to pay respects to sacred objects at Wat Sothonwararam and the temple of eight immortals, as well as a standing Ganesha statue. They will be able to shop for local goods at Ban Mai Market and take a boat ride along the Bang Pakong River.
Similar trips to Chachoengsao on September 28-29 for 1,499 baht will allow passengers to relieve their stress at Sanpudard Health and Wellness Club. They will be able to visit Tang Seng Jua and Khlong Suan 100 Years Market for souvenirs, and pay respects to sacred objects at Wat Veerachote.
Interested people can book for those trips at SRT train stations nationwide or via its D-Ticket online booking system. For more information, please contact the agency’s call centre at 1690.