SRT offers special tourism train for rainy season

Below are details for each trip in August and September:

Chaiyaphum: Overnight trips on August 3-4 and August 24-25 for 3,999 baht per person. These trips will allow passengers to enjoy nature at Pa Hin Ngam National Park and Mo Hin Khao, known as “Thailand’s Stonehenge”. Also, they will be able to pay respects to Phra That Chaiyaphum.

Kanchanaburi: One-day trips on August 10-11 for 1,499 baht. The trip will allow passengers to visit the historic River Kwai Bridge and Krasae Cave. They will be able to pay respects to sacred objects at Wat Mettadhamma Pothiyan and Wat Tham Phu Wa, and take a raft on the Kwai Yai and Kwai Noi Rivers.

Saraburi: One-day trips from August 31 to September 1 for 1,499 baht. This trip will allow passengers to visit Pha Sadet railway station, which was involved in the construction of Thailand’s first Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima railway. They will be able to visit Hua Plee community market and Manasikarn Hall during the trip.

Ratchaburi: One-day trips on September 7-8 for 1,499 baht. This trip will allow passengers to experience local life via boat trip to Lao Tak Lak and Damnoen Saduak floating markets. They will be able to take part in jar painting at Rattanakosin Pottery.