H1 2024 bookings surge in Thailand, driven by group travel and long stays

Increased short and long-haul flight connectivity and the Thai government’s policy to streamline visa processes have helped to drive Thailand’s appeal amongst a wide range of markets. The top countries of origin of international Airbnb guests travelling to Thailand in H1 2024(1) were:

United States of America

China

Germany

Russian Federation

United Kingdom

Korea

France

Australia

Singapore

Notably, Airbnb has strong appeal with legacy markets such as the US and European countries while regional markets such as China, Korea, Australia and Singapore also remain strong.

More people are staying longer.

Thailand’s appeal as a destination for long-term visitors isn’t something new - the climate, diversity of places - from beaches to mountains to cosmopolitan visitors - delicious cuisine and Thai hospitality have all contributed to this and continue to do so.

However, the recent Destination Thailand Visa has been introduced specifically to increase long-term stays amongst remote workers, digital nomads, and freelancers. Recognising the appeal of Thailand for digital nomads, Airbnb previously collaborated with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to create the ‘Live and Work in Thailand’ digital information guide. In Airbnb’s latest data, there’s a clear trend of more people staying longer in Thailand - in H1 2024, long-term stays by Airbnb guests in Thailand grew over 20 per cent compared to H1 2023.

Top Thai destinations amongst Airbnb guests

Travel habits amongst international and domestic travellers are similar with Bangkok being the #1 most booked destination in Thailand by Airbnb guests in H1 2024. For international Airbnb guests, Phuket was the second most booked destination followed by Pattaya, Chiang Mai, and Surat Thani while Thai travellers preferred Pattaya over Phuket.

While the most booked are established destinations, many global travellers are seeking to explore lesser-known destinations in Thailand. Airbnb search data(4) revealed that the top emerging Thai destinations trending on Airbnb globally are Mae Hong Son, Trang and Satun.