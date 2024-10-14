Chilly escapes: Tourists flock to Phu Lanka for sunrise views

The three-day weekend gave many people a chance to visit Phu Lanka, Phayao’s highest peak, to enjoy the chilly weather and stunning sunrises in a sea of mist.

The weather forecast for the northern province on Monday morning showed temperatures in the highlands had dropped to between 10 and 15 degrees Celsius, while the temperature in the lowlands was recorded at 23°C.

Over the weekend, tourists headed to the Chang Noi Cliff off Phu Lanka mountain in Pong district to wait for sunrise and to enjoy the view of the sea of mist. Many tourists also camped in the national park on top of the mountain to wake up to a spectacular sunrise in a sea of mist.