Chilly escapes: Tourists flock to Phu Lanka for sunrise views

MONDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2024

With temperatures dropping to 10-15°C, visitors camped overnight to witness the breathtaking sea of mist at dawn on Phayao’s highest mountain

The three-day weekend gave many people a chance to visit Phu Lanka, Phayao’s highest peak, to enjoy the chilly weather and stunning sunrises in a sea of mist.

The weather forecast for the northern province on Monday morning showed temperatures in the highlands had dropped to between 10 and 15 degrees Celsius, while the temperature in the lowlands was recorded at 23°C.

Over the weekend, tourists headed to the Chang Noi Cliff off Phu Lanka mountain in Pong district to wait for sunrise and to enjoy the view of the sea of mist. Many tourists also camped in the national park on top of the mountain to wake up to a spectacular sunrise in a sea of mist.

Chilly escapes: Tourists flock to Phu Lanka for sunrise views

Phu Lanka mountain is about 1,745 metres above the median sea level and it is the highest peak in the northern province.
Chilly escapes: Tourists flock to Phu Lanka for sunrise views Chilly escapes: Tourists flock to Phu Lanka for sunrise views  
 

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Naiton
Privacy Policy