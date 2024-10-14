Surin National Park prepares for reopening with clean-up campaign

The campaign involves both land and underwater clean-ups to ensure the park's pristine condition.

Located in Phang Nga province, Surin National Park is a popular destination known for its diverse marine life and beautiful beaches. The park comprises five islands, namely North Surin Island, South Surin Island, Khai Island, Central Island, Ree Island, and Richelieu Rock.

The clean-up efforts are part of the park's preparations for the new fiscal year and aim to create a welcoming environment for visitors. Surin National Park offers a range of activities, including snorkelling, scuba diving, and exploring mangrove forests