TAT launches e-guidebook for Gen S, promoting sustainable rail travel in Thailand

Launched with flagship routes of Bangkok–Phetchaburi and Hua Hin–Prachuap Khiri Khan, this initiative represents a strategic partnership with KTC and global brands like Netflix, and Airbnb aiming to establish sustainable tourism as a core value for Gen S travellers who prioritize environmental responsibility.
Eurblarp Sriphiromya, Director of the Promotional Material Production Division at TAT, highlighted the benefits of train travel, which emits significantly less carbon compared to car or air travel. “Train journeys have been part of Thailand’s tourism story for over 120 years, offering rich, authentic experiences. Through #MyRailJourney, we are inspiring Gen S -Generation Sustainability- to rediscover Thailand via routes that honour our cultural heritage and natural landscapes while reducing environmental impact.”
The E-Guidebook provides all the tools travellers need to plan customized journeys, and schedule trains to discover local gems at each destination, promoting a meaningful and immersive ‘Slow Travel’ experience.
As part of the launch, Ruben Hattari, Public Policy Director for Netflix in Southeast Asia, highlighted Netflix’s role in enhancing the travel experience. “Netflix is honoured to collaborate with TAT to elevate this journey by curating entertainment content, including movies, series, and documentaries, that complements travellers’ experiences on board. We aim to inspire tourists to explore Thailand’s vibrant culture and landscapes as one of Asia’s premier destinations.”
Mich Goh, Director of Public Policy for Asia Pacific at Airbnb, echoed this sentiment. “At Airbnb, we believe in creating meaningful connections through local hosting experiences. Through the E-Guidebook, we are able to showcase hidden gems across Thailand and connect travellers to communities, enhancing tourism in ways that benefit both guests and hosts.”
Pattheera Anandchotiphatchara, Head of KTC World Travel Service and Airline Travel Marketing, stated, “KTC is dedicated to promoting responsible tourism that respects the economy, society, and environment. Through KTC World Travel Service, we are excited to offer green travel products, including train and tram tickets, electric vehicle (EV) rentals, and community-based travel packages. Train travel offers a unique experience, providing travellers with the chance to enjoy Thailand’s cultural, natural, and community highlights. KTC credit card members can also earn an additional 1,000 KTC FOREVER points on bookings over 10,000 baht. Furthermore, KTC will continue to increase awareness of sustainable travel options through our communication channels, we are excited to guide travellers toward authentic experiences, helping them connect with community landmarks, local eateries, and artisanal shops,”
During the launch event of the #MyRailJourney E-Guidebook, attendees will hear from Supamas Pleumkusol, Chief of the Publishing and Advertising Division at the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), who will discuss the development of Thailand’s rail network and services. Guests will also enjoy a photo exhibition capturing the charm and essence of rail travel, with exhibits titled “Life is Beautiful” and “Celebrating Unforgettable Moments.”
Renowned documentary photographer Chatree Saleewong’s work highlights the timeless beauty of rail journeys, telling stories of people, and landscapes, and the art of slowing down through the view from a train window. Food photographer Kidsadakon Sukmool offers a unique perspective on the journey, illustrating how rail travel brings culture, nature, and community together at each stop. Additionally, Chef Belle Pimtip Paosila from Master Chef Thailand will present a culinary experience that mirrors the richness of train travel, evoking the pleasure of savouring a unique dish deeply connected to each journey.
Those interested can download the #MyRailJourney E-Guidebook for comprehensive travel insights and inspiration at https://tourismproduct.tourismthailand.org/2024/10/23/rail-journey/, or contact TAT’s Travel Buddy hotline at 1672 for further travel information.