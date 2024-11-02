TAT launches e-guidebook for Gen S, promoting sustainable rail travel in Thailand

Launched with flagship routes of Bangkok–Phetchaburi and Hua Hin–Prachuap Khiri Khan, this initiative represents a strategic partnership with KTC and global brands like Netflix, and Airbnb aiming to establish sustainable tourism as a core value for Gen S travellers who prioritize environmental responsibility.

Eurblarp Sriphiromya, Director of the Promotional Material Production Division at TAT, highlighted the benefits of train travel, which emits significantly less carbon compared to car or air travel. “Train journeys have been part of Thailand’s tourism story for over 120 years, offering rich, authentic experiences. Through #MyRailJourney, we are inspiring Gen S -Generation Sustainability- to rediscover Thailand via routes that honour our cultural heritage and natural landscapes while reducing environmental impact.”

The E-Guidebook provides all the tools travellers need to plan customized journeys, and schedule trains to discover local gems at each destination, promoting a meaningful and immersive ‘Slow Travel’ experience.

As part of the launch, Ruben Hattari, Public Policy Director for Netflix in Southeast Asia, highlighted Netflix’s role in enhancing the travel experience. “Netflix is honoured to collaborate with TAT to elevate this journey by curating entertainment content, including movies, series, and documentaries, that complements travellers’ experiences on board. We aim to inspire tourists to explore Thailand’s vibrant culture and landscapes as one of Asia’s premier destinations.”