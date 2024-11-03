Hiking, camping activities launched for Phu Soi Dao in Uttaradit

Phu Soi Dao National Park in Uttaradit province has started holding activities that allow hikers to climb and stay on the high mountain in the park for two nights.

The special activity for the winter season is a three-day, two-night hike up 2,102-metre Phu Soi Dao and back.

The park started the activities from the first of this month and will hold the special tourism event until January 10.

The activities will start with a hike of 6.5 kilometres to the Pine Forest ground, where tourists will stay for one night.

The first part of the trek is not very difficult. But on the following morning, tourists will have to climb to the top of Phu Soi Dao, which is about 2,102 metres above median sea level. The 3km trek to the mountaintop is steep and will entail about seven to eight hours of climbing and descending.