Hiking, camping activities launched for Phu Soi Dao in Uttaradit

Phu Soi Dao National Park in Uttaradit province has started holding activities that allow hikers to climb and stay on the high mountain in the park for two nights.
The special activity for the winter season is a three-day, two-night hike up 2,102-metre Phu Soi Dao and back.
The park started the activities from the first of this month and will hold the special tourism event until January 10.
The activities will start with a hike of 6.5 kilometres to the Pine Forest ground, where tourists will stay for one night.
The first part of the trek is not very difficult. But on the following morning, tourists will have to climb to the top of Phu Soi Dao, which is about 2,102 metres above median sea level. The 3km trek to the mountaintop is steep and will entail about seven to eight hours of climbing and descending.
After getting down from the mountaintop, tourists will stay another night on the Pine Forest ground and will return to the foot of the mountain the following morning.
For the safety of tourists, the park said, it would accept no more than 80 tourists a day to join the activities. Tourists must be aged under 60 to be eligible.
The 3km trek is very steep to the point that tourists’ knees would have to be raised near their chest to climb up, so the trek is not suitable for aged people, the park explained.
At certain spots, tourists would have to climb over rocks and hold on to ropes. The park will deploy officials to man dangerous spots.
To be eligible for the three-day and two-night trip, tourists must first book a camping site on the Pine Forest ground via the website of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.
After reserving the camping site for two nights, the tourists must inform Phu Soi Dao National Park by mail. In the mail, they must show proof of their camping-site reservation and provide the names and number of tourists participating in the trip.
ID cards are required for registration of the hiking trip.
Apart from the camping-site fee, tourists will be charged an entry fee. Thai adults will be charged 40 baht for entry and Thai children 20 baht. Foreign adults will be charged 200 baht and children 100 baht.
Phu Soi Dao, a mountain in the southern part of the Luang Prabang Range, is known for its diverse ecosystem, including coniferous forests, waterfalls, and unique flora and fauna. The mountain is also home to Phu Soi Dao National Park, a protected area that offers opportunities for hiking, camping, and nature observation.
Phu Soi Dao National Park offers several highlights for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts:
Larn Paa Son: This is the park's highest peak, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and valleys. Reaching the summit requires a challenging hike, but the reward is worth it.
Phu Soi Dao Waterfall: This multi-tiered waterfall cascades through the forest, creating a picturesque scene. It's a popular spot for picnics and swimming.
Pine Forests: The park is home to extensive pine forests, creating a serene and beautiful atmosphere.
Wildflowers: During the rainy season (May to October), the park is ablaze with colour as various wildflowers bloom, including the iconic purple Dok Ngon Nak.
Diverse Wildlife: The park is home to a variety of wildlife, including birds, mammals, and reptiles. Keep your eyes peeled for sightings of rare and endangered species.