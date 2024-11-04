Korat welcomes visitors to Lam Chae Dam

Travellers seeking a serene escape are invited to witness the breathtaking beauty of Lam Chae Dam, located in Kraburi district, Nakhon Ratchasima province.

As winter approaches, the dam’s atmosphere transforms into a cool and inviting setting, perfect for sightseeing and photography.

 

One of the most captivating sights at Lam Chae Dam is the stunning pink sky that often graces the evening horizon. As the sun begins to set, the sky is painted with hues of pink and gold, creating a truly magical spectacle. 

The reflection of this vibrant sky on the calm waters of the dam further enhances the beauty of the scene.

 

Visitors to Lam Chae Dam can enjoy the picturesque views daily from 8am to 7pm.

