Chiang Mai Airbnb searches surge nearly 30% for Loy Krathong stays

Following the recent floods in northern Thailand, locals and Airbnb hosts have shown great resilience and are again showcasing Thailand's unique hospitality to guests from around the world.
From stays with amazing views to treehouses, pool villas, earth homes and more, international travellers are increasingly looking for unique stays in Chiang Mai with searches for stays on Airbnb during the Loy Krathong and Yee Peng festivals having increased almost 30 % when compared to the week before.
Famed for its rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, creative communities and serene retreats, Thailand's northern province of Chiang Mai has long been a go-to destination for travellers seeking both adventure and relaxation.
During H1 2024, Airbnb saw a significant growth in interest in travel to Chiang Mai amongst visitors from across the Asia-Pacific.
Airbnb data for the first half of 2024 shows that China is a top inbound market for Chiang Mai in 2024 with nights booked by Chinese guests surging nearly 70 % in H1 2024 compared to H1 2023. Notably, bookings by Japanese guests for stays in Chiang Mai in H1 2024 increased by approximately 97 % compared to the same period last year, while Indian guest bookings increased by over 45 % and Korean guest bookings increased by approximately 41 %.
"With its blend of culture, nature and cuisine, Chiang Mai continues to appeal to Airbnb guests from around the world. The wide selection of unique Airbnb stays alongside the increasing list of Michelin-guide restaurants has added to the appeal of Chiang Mai as a must-visit destination for global travellers," said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb's General Manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.
The appeal of Chiang Mai amongst domestic travellers is also strong, with Airbnb bookings by Thai guests increasing almost 30 % in H1 2024 compared to H1 2023 and Thais being the fifth largest source of Chiang Mai bookings on Airbnb in H1 2024.