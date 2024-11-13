Chiang Mai Airbnb searches surge nearly 30% for Loy Krathong stays

Following the recent floods in northern Thailand, locals and Airbnb hosts have shown great resilience and are again showcasing Thailand's unique hospitality to guests from around the world.

From stays with amazing views to treehouses, pool villas, earth homes and more, international travellers are increasingly looking for unique stays in Chiang Mai with searches for stays on Airbnb during the Loy Krathong and Yee Peng festivals having increased almost 30 % when compared to the week before.

Famed for its rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, creative communities and serene retreats, Thailand's northern province of Chiang Mai has long been a go-to destination for travellers seeking both adventure and relaxation.