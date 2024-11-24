Tourists enjoy sea mist on Loei’s Phu Bo Bit

The winter tourism season has started at the popular Phu Bo Bit mountain in Loei province, with hundreds of tourists going up the peak to enjoy the sea mist and the view of downtown Loei below.

With mountaintop temperatures in Loei falling as low as 14 degrees Celsius over the weekend, Phu Bo Bit, which is the closest peak to Loei’s downtown, was a popular destination for tourists this weekend.

Phu Bo Bit is only 3 kilometres from Loei’s provincial seat, and tourists can walk along the 1.5km trail to the peak in 30-40 minutes.

The peak of Phu Bo Bit is 647 metres above sea level. Its main attraction is the Phu Bo Bit Viewpoint that offers panoramic views of Loei town and surrounding mountains.