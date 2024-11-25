Phu Hin Rong Kla park blooms with rainbow of everlasting daisies

Everlasting daisies have burst into bloom at Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park in Phitsanulok, as 192 hectares of mountain meadows erupt with colour to delight winter-season visitors.

The wildflower meadows are part of the Phu Hin Rong Kla Forest Development Project, initiated by the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great in 2008 to reduce deforestation by local communities through farming and tourism initiatives.

Suphat Chanla, project chief, said forestry workers had planted the flowers earlier this year so they would bloom from November.

About 20% of the flowers have now blossomed, creating a vibrant display at the entrance to the project.