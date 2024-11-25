Phu Hin Rong Kla park blooms with rainbow of everlasting daisies

Everlasting daisies have burst into bloom at Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park in Phitsanulok, as 192 hectares of mountain meadows erupt with colour to delight winter-season visitors.
The wildflower meadows are part of the Phu Hin Rong Kla Forest Development Project, initiated by the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great in 2008 to reduce deforestation by local communities through farming and tourism initiatives.
Suphat Chanla, project chief, said forestry workers had planted the flowers earlier this year so they would bloom from November.
About 20% of the flowers have now blossomed, creating a vibrant display at the entrance to the project.
The flower meadows, located 3 kilometres west of the park’s headquarters, are open daily from 6am to 5pm.
This year, pink, white, yellow and orange blooms have burst into bloom for a more impressive display than past years, Suphat said.
He said that flowers beneath the Phop Rak Cliff viewpoint have also begun blossoming, with hills their expected to be fully cloaked in floral colours by late December.
Cool temperatures of 20 to 22 degrees Celsius are currently ideal for trekking to enjoy the views from the hilltops of Phop Rak, Rak Yuen Yong, and Salad Rak, said the project chief.
Visitors can make their way down the steps from the cliffs to take photos of the flower meadows with the mountains in the background.
Tourists can also learn about the late King’s forest-conservation efforts and visit a demonstration Arabica coffee plantation which is already yielding red berries, he added.