Beyond Koh Lipe: Explore Satun’s pristine Koh Bulon islands

Tour operators in the southern province of Satun are now offering special one-day trips to introduce tourists to the Koh Bulon islands.

Away from the hustle of mass tourism on Koh Lipe, Koh Bulon islands offer crystal-clear waters, colourful coral and pristine tranquil beaches.

They lie about 22 kilometres from Pak Bara pier in Satun’s Langu district and some boast long-term foreign residents, who don’t mind living in basic huts.

A typical trip to the islands in the Andaman Sea starts with a 20-minute speedboat ride from Pak Bara pier to Koh Bulon Maiphai. Here tourists have access to two beaches, where they can go scuba diving to enjoy the colourful coral reefs that look like fields of flowers under the sea.