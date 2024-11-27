Beyond Koh Lipe: Explore Satun’s pristine Koh Bulon islands

Tour operators in the southern province of Satun are now offering special one-day trips to introduce tourists to the Koh Bulon islands.
Away from the hustle of mass tourism on Koh Lipe, Koh Bulon islands offer crystal-clear waters, colourful coral and pristine tranquil beaches.
They lie about 22 kilometres from Pak Bara pier in Satun’s Langu district and some boast long-term foreign residents, who don’t mind living in basic huts.
A typical trip to the islands in the Andaman Sea starts with a 20-minute speedboat ride from Pak Bara pier to Koh Bulon Maiphai. Here tourists have access to two beaches, where they can go scuba diving to enjoy the colourful coral reefs that look like fields of flowers under the sea.
They can also climb up the small hill for spectacular vistas of the island and the expanse of the sea, or opt for kayaking or surfing.
Koh Bulon Maiphai is a post of Mu Koh Petra National Park’s protection unit. The park has a camping area where tourists can put up tents to spend the night. There are also toilet facilities.
After spending time on Koh Bulon Maiphai, tourists can check out the two white rocks in the Andaman that look like giant lions. The corals around these rocks are beautiful.
Nearby is “King Kong Point,” a small island that resembles a giant gorilla lying down. This spot is popular among snap-happy social networkers.
The last stopover is Koh Bulon Rung, which is surrounded by beautiful coral reefs that are ideal for scuba diving.
A typical one-day trip starts at 10am and ends at 4.30pm, costing 1,760 baht for Thais and 1,860 baht for foreigners.