Relaxation, family trips, and new destinations to shape travel next year

4. Travel For Less: Journey more, spend smart

Budget considerations remain a key factor, with a significant portion of Thai travellers (78%) planning to spend less than $250 per night on accommodation and 71% think the travel budget will be the same as last year. But the price is not a barrier to international travel - 87% of travellers expect to take the same number of trips or more compared to 2024, with most of those journeys crossing borders (52%). Perhaps unsurprisingly, travellers from Hong Kong expect to travel internationally the most (82%). More than a quarter of respondents (27%) plan to travel both domestically and internationally.

5. In and Out of Office: Traveling on and off the clock

In addition to traditional business trips, which 28% of respondents expect to embark on, the survey also picked up on the emergence of digital nomads, borderless workers who work remotely. 1 in 25 expects to work remotely in 2025, with a focus on combining work and leisure, as more companies adopt flexible work arrangements. Most prospective digital nomads in the region are from the Philippines, where one in fourteen travellers expect to work while travelling. Following Thai travellers, 6% of respondents from Thailand also plan to work remotely in 2025

6. #Inspiration: Many ways to discover new destinations

There’s nothing quite as exciting as exploring a place for the very first time. 84% of travellers expect to visit new destinations in 2025. Travel inspiration can come from many sources including personal interests and hobbies (71%), great value deals (56%), and recommendations from friends and family (33%). One in five (20%) gets their travel inspiration from social media, with Malaysians and Indonesians most inspired by Instagram and the likes (both 29%).

7. Life is a rollercoaster: Theme Parks are a reason to travel

Asia’s many theme parks - Disney in Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong, Lotte World in Seoul, Universal in Osaka and Singapore, and Ferrari World in Abu Dabhi, to name a few – are a major draw for year-round tourism. Over one in eight travellers (13%) expect to travel specifically to visit a theme park in 2025. Indonesians seem most excited by the prospects of rollercoasters and amusement, with one in five expecting to travel to theme parks.

