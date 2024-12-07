4 tourist spots in popular Asian countries to quench your wanderlust

There comes a time when the well-known holiday hotspots do not meet the standards and you are spent wishing for a fulfilling travel experience. To shake things up, add these off-the-beaten tourist destinations to your itinerary for a meaningful and adventure-packed getaway!

Koh Tao, Thailand

The island is best known for offering Southeast Asia’s most affordable aquatic adventures—including snorkelling, kayaking, and scuba diving. Scenic views like Koh Nang Yuan and High Rock perch on lush green hills, accessible by motorbike hikes.

Set your sights on Koh Tao Island on your next Thailand trip to dive into the breathtaking underwater life. Reach this tropical paradise by taking a flight, bus, or train from Bangkok to Chumpon or Koh Samui, and then ride a ferry to Koh Tao.