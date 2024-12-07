4 tourist spots in popular Asian countries to quench your wanderlust

There comes a time when the well-known holiday hotspots do not meet the standards and you are spent wishing for a fulfilling travel experience. To shake things up, add these off-the-beaten tourist destinations to your itinerary for a meaningful and adventure-packed getaway!
Koh Tao, Thailand
The island is best known for offering Southeast Asia’s most affordable aquatic adventures—including snorkelling, kayaking, and scuba diving. Scenic views like Koh Nang Yuan and High Rock perch on lush green hills, accessible by motorbike hikes.
Set your sights on Koh Tao Island on your next Thailand trip to dive into the breathtaking underwater life. Reach this tropical paradise by taking a flight, bus, or train from Bangkok to Chumpon or Koh Samui, and then ride a ferry to Koh Tao.
Bandipur, Nepal
Bandipur, also known as the Eden above the clouds, is a lovely mountaintop town with a generous Himalayan view. The town is clean and the main bazaar is traffic-free. Outdoor enthusiasts can hike to stunning locations such as Ramkot and explore Siddha Gufa, Nepal’s largest cave.
The Newari architecture of this land features unspoiled homestays. Stone-made paths, houses adorned with hanging greens and colourful petals, and the local hosts presenting mouth-watering cuisines—will inevitably entice you to abandon city life and settle down at Bandipur!
This underrated gem is about 89 kilometres from Kathmandu and is located en route to Pokhara. You can smoothly ride a bus to reach Bandipur and relax in between other adventures.
MacRitchie Reservoir, Singapore
Nature enthusiasts who enjoy trekking through tranquil tree corridors and looking for a break from the urban spectacles of Singapore—tie your shoelaces for MacRitchie Reservoir!
Amidst the wispy leaves of tall trees, treetop walking is one of the most interesting activities, offering a bird’s-eye perspective of the forest canopy from the suspension bridge.
Some of the most popular family activities include fishing, picnicking, and kayaking. Spot and photograph wildlife throughout the pathways, and do not miss the Jelutong observation deck for a stunning view.
Located about 23 kilometres away from Changi Airport, you can take the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) to reach the largest reservoir in Singapore.
Semporna, Sabah, Malaysia
Semporna—an exotic island tucked away at the southern coast of Sabah—features a plethora of diverse cultures. Miles away from Malaysia’s cosmopolitan hustle—here, aquaphiles immerse themselves in world-class diving. The vivid coral reefs and marine life, including turtles, sharks, and colourful fish, make this spot a diver’s dream come true.
To arrive at this island, take a flight to Tawua Airport from Kuala Lumpur. Upon your arrival at the airport, take a bus to reach Semporna.
You can also add other offbeat attractions of Sabah, like Kinabalu Park, Kinabatagan River, and Mari Cultural Village to your bucket list.
Tasmiah Rahman
The Daily Star
Asia News Network