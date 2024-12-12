Sunbeams illuminate Chiang Mai\'s Royal Palace

Each December, the sun aligns perfectly with the architecture of the palace in Ratchaphruek Royal Park, casting a stunning beam of light through a side door.

“This year, the phenomenon will be visible daily between 4.50pm and 5.20pm, with illumination for tourists continuing until New Year's Eve to welcome in 2025,” according to Ratchaphruek Royal Park.

This celestial event, which occurs for a short period each day, draws tourists from near and far. The park remains open until New Year's Eve, offering visitors a chance to witness this extraordinary sight and welcome the new year in a truly magical setting.





Plan Your Visit:

Location: Ratchaphruek Royal Park, Chiang Mai Province

The sunbeam appears between 4.50pm and 5.20pm daily.

Park Hours: 8am to 6pm daily

8am to 6pm daily For more information, call (053) 114110-2



