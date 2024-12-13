MEA lights up Khlong Prem Prachakorn for the holiday season

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) is inviting Bangkokians to experience the spectacular lighting decorations along the 6.6-kilometre Khlong Prem Prachakorn canal and at the Chalerm Phrakiat “Prem Prachawanarak” Park.
This initiative is part of a royal policy focused on developing Bangkok’s waterways, enhancing the environment and improving the quality of life for residents. The project is part of a collaboration among multiple agencies to upgrade Khlong Prem Prachakorn, including landscape improvements along Kamphaeng Phet 6 Road, which runs along the canal.
Visitors are invited to enjoy enchanted evenings at the beautifully lit-up Khlong Prem Prachakorn until January 5.