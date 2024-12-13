MEA lights up Khlong Prem Prachakorn for the holiday season

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2024

The walkway along this iconic canal is illuminated with decorative lights to offer Bangkokians a spectacular festive season

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) is inviting Bangkokians to experience the spectacular lighting decorations along the 6.6-kilometre Khlong Prem Prachakorn canal and at the Chalerm Phrakiat “Prem Prachawanarak” Park.

MEA lights up Khlong Prem Prachakorn for the holiday season MEA lights up Khlong Prem Prachakorn for the holiday season MEA lights up Khlong Prem Prachakorn for the holiday season

This initiative is part of a royal policy focused on developing Bangkok’s waterways, enhancing the environment and improving the quality of life for residents. The project is part of a collaboration among multiple agencies to upgrade Khlong Prem Prachakorn, including landscape improvements along Kamphaeng Phet 6 Road, which runs along the canal.

MEA lights up Khlong Prem Prachakorn for the holiday season MEA lights up Khlong Prem Prachakorn for the holiday season

Visitors are invited to enjoy enchanted evenings at the beautifully lit-up Khlong Prem Prachakorn until January 5.

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy