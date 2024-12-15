Maple leaves undergoing their colourful annual phenomenon

A Facebook post on Saturday by the Protected Areas Regional Office 11 (Phitsaulok) showed astonishing images of red maple leaves taken in the forest behind the Man Daeng National Park Protection Unit.
This phenomenon will last for only around a week, the staff said, adding the maple leaves would remain on the trees for three to four days before falling.
The staff said the maple tree leaves were gradually changing their colours, and some of them had fallen to the ground. Maple leaves at the Political-Military School and the national park’s residential area have not changed their colour yet, he added.
Interested tourists are advised to take a 17-kilometre route from the national park office or a 11-kilometre route from Phu Tub Berk mountain to Man Daeng National Park Protection Unit.
Visitors should contact the protection unit and take a 100-metre trail to the maple leaf viewpoint, the staff said, adding the viewpoint is among the national park’s highlights that visitors should not miss.