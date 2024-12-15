Maple leaves undergoing their colourful annual phenomenon

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2024

The captivating phenomenon of maple leaves changing colours amid thick fog and cool weather is ready to greet visitors at Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park in Phitsanulok province.

A Facebook post on Saturday by the Protected Areas Regional Office 11 (Phitsaulok) showed astonishing images of red maple leaves taken in the forest behind the Man Daeng National Park Protection Unit. 

This phenomenon will last for only around a week, the staff said, adding the maple leaves would remain on the trees for three to four days before falling.

Maple leaves undergoing their colourful annual phenomenon

The staff said the maple tree leaves were gradually changing their colours, and some of them had fallen to the ground. Maple leaves at the Political-Military School and the national park’s residential area have not changed their colour yet, he added.

Maple leaves undergoing their colourful annual phenomenon

Interested tourists are advised to take a 17-kilometre route from the national park office or a 11-kilometre route from Phu Tub Berk mountain to Man Daeng National Park Protection Unit.


Maple leaves undergoing their colourful annual phenomenon

Visitors should contact the protection unit and take a 100-metre trail to the maple leaf viewpoint, the staff said, adding the viewpoint is among the national park’s highlights that visitors should not miss.

Maple leaves undergoing their colourful annual phenomenon

 

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy