10 Emerging Travel Trends for the New Generation in 2025

TikTok Trailblazing
Millennials and Gen Z travellers are increasingly using the TikTok app to find real-time insights and recommendations while planning their trips. They prioritize local experiences over visiting traditional popular tourist spots.
City Hopping
The new generation of travellers prefers short trips to multiple cities, focusing on immersing themselves in the local culture rather than long-term relaxation. This trend reflects the desire for diverse experiences within a single trip.
The top 5 popular activities for Gen Z and Millennials while travelling include visiting landmark attractions (31%), shopping (22%), visiting celebrity/former celebrity homes (9%), attending exhibitions (8%), and exploring street art locations (7%).
Gig Tripping
Gen Z and Millennials are choosing destinations based on key factors such as concerts, music festivals, and live performances. Concerts and live shows are becoming a primary motivation for travel decisions, with many travellers planning trips specifically to attend or watch these events.
Stadium Safaris
Interest in attending major sporting events is on the rise. New generation travellers are increasingly focused on visiting legendary sports stadiums and watching matches of significant or beloved teams. This creates an experience that fosters a sense of unity among sports fans.
In 2023, global sports tourism was valued at $567.7 billion (approximately 18 trillion baht), with direct sports-related spending reaching around $52.2 billion (approximately 1.7 trillion baht).
Weekend Extender
New generation travellers are seeking flexible work arrangements, allowing their weekends to become an opportunity for travel that blends work and leisure through short trips that can be taken more frequently.
Scene Seeking
The LGBTQ+ community places great value on deeply connecting with people and communities, often travelling to destinations that align with their values and interests. New generation travellers seek locations that reflect their identity and provide a connection to local cultures, groups, or communities.
Gastro Globetrotting
Food enthusiasts are planning their travels to explore diverse culinary experiences, from Michelin restaurant tours to street food. Food plays a key role in travel, with many young travelers seeking authentic local food to connect with cultures and enrich their travel experiences.
Tribe Travel
Group travel with friends, family, and communities is on the rise, focusing on shared experiences that strengthen social bonds. Creating lasting memories with family and loved ones will be a key factor in travel decisions for 2025.
Set Jetting
Travelers continue to flock to locations where popular movies, TV series, or shows were filmed. They want to experience the scenes and stories they love. Visiting locations featured in media or following movie-inspired travel routes is gaining attention, as travelers seek to immerse themselves in their favorite stories.
Nocturnal Activities
There is a shift in nighttime entertainment, from alcohol-centric activities to experiences that focus on health and wellness. Young travellers are embracing activities like realistic theatrical performances and mindful consumption. The trend is moving away from extravagant mega-clubs like those in Las Vegas to underground-style venues, reminiscent of Berlin.
Millennials and Gen Z travellers still plan their trips around nightlife but are no longer prioritizing alcohol as a central element.