10 Emerging Travel Trends for the New Generation in 2025

TikTok Trailblazing

Millennials and Gen Z travellers are increasingly using the TikTok app to find real-time insights and recommendations while planning their trips. They prioritize local experiences over visiting traditional popular tourist spots.

City Hopping

The new generation of travellers prefers short trips to multiple cities, focusing on immersing themselves in the local culture rather than long-term relaxation. This trend reflects the desire for diverse experiences within a single trip.

The top 5 popular activities for Gen Z and Millennials while travelling include visiting landmark attractions (31%), shopping (22%), visiting celebrity/former celebrity homes (9%), attending exhibitions (8%), and exploring street art locations (7%).

Gig Tripping

Gen Z and Millennials are choosing destinations based on key factors such as concerts, music festivals, and live performances. Concerts and live shows are becoming a primary motivation for travel decisions, with many travellers planning trips specifically to attend or watch these events.