Bangkokian Museum: a step back in time to old Bangkok

A hidden gem nestled in the heart of Bangkok, the Bangkokian Museum offers a rare glimpse into the city's past. While modern Bangkok dazzles with skyscrapers and neon lights, this charming museum preserves the city's rich cultural heritage, giving visitors an opportunity to experience the traditional way of life that once thrived here.



Located on Charoen Krung Road in the Bang Rak district, the Bangkokian Museum occupies a beautifully restored traditional Thai house.

Originally a residence for a prominent Bangkok family, it was converted into a museum to showcase their history and the capital's cultural heritage. The exhibits tell the story of middle-class Bangkokians' daily life in the early 20th century, both before and after World War II, offering a rare look at the past before the city's rapid modernisation.

