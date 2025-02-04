Sakon Nakhon hosts healing activities in arts and crafts rally

Travellers are invited to unwind and engage in healing activities during the “Home Therapy Rally Workshop” in Sakon Nakhon province until February 9.
The event, a collaboration between the Tourism Authority of Thailand and 10 new-generation entrepreneurs, highlights the province’s arts and crafts scene, offering visitors a chance to ease their body and mind while enjoying community-based activities such as arts, handicraft, nature, music and food.
Participants can choose from a range of activities at 10 venues across the province. By collecting stamps at all participating locations, travellers will have a chance to win limited edition souvenirs, with 20 winners to be announced on February 10 via Home Therapy Rally Workshop at Sakonnakhon.
Here are the venues and activities for the event: