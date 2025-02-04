Sakon Nakhon hosts healing activities in arts and crafts rally

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 04, 2025

The Home Therapy Rally Workshop offers visitors a chance to enjoy workshops on everything from embroidery to pottery, with a chance to win exciting souvenirs

Travellers are invited to unwind and engage in healing activities during the “Home Therapy Rally Workshop” in Sakon Nakhon province until February 9. 

The event, a collaboration between the Tourism Authority of Thailand and 10 new-generation entrepreneurs, highlights the province’s arts and crafts scene, offering visitors a chance to ease their body and mind while enjoying community-based activities such as arts, handicraft, nature, music and food.

 

Participants can choose from a range of activities at 10 venues across the province. By collecting stamps at all participating locations, travellers will have a chance to win limited edition souvenirs, with 20 winners to be announced on February 10 via Home Therapy Rally Workshop at Sakonnakhon.

Here are the venues and activities for the event:

  • Vitme Handcraft Studio: Create a leather key holder and lanyard and sample locally-made ice cream at 450 baht per person.
  • Don Moo Din: Craft ceramic sculptures for 500 baht per person, or enjoy a local feast ranging from 500 to 1,200 baht per person. 
  • Bhukram: Learn handkerchief embroidery in a two-hour workshop for 550 baht per person.
  • KaLeong PakToengPhu: Harvest your own vegetables to put together a salad and vegetable and mackerel rolls. Costs 390 baht per person. 
  • Pa Na Come Home: Participate in an environmental awareness workshop for 350 baht per person. 
  • Mann Craft: Dye a handwoven scarf or handkerchief with natural dyes for 350 baht a person.
  • SukChom: Visit a patchwork exhibition and join a workshop to create a small bag for 450 baht a person.
  • Home Breaded: Learn to make sweets using local rice flour and rice grain tea for 490 baht a person.
  • Art-Play Studio: Exchange knowledge on woodcraft and try pottery for 350 baht per person.
  • HomDoKHung Rice: Make aromatic rice soap from Hom Dok Hung rice at 650 baht per person. 

 

