Bangkok’s ‘Jurassic World’: A roaring new attraction for tourists

Bangkok is set to host Southeast Asia’s first “Jurassic World: The Experience”, following the Board of Investment (BOI)’s approval of a 1.2 billion baht investment.

The immersive entertainment experience, inspired by the popular film franchise, is expected to become a major tourist attraction and a new landmark for the city.

Developed by Asset World Attraction and Retail, a subsidiary of Asset World Corp, the project will cover 4,000 square metres at Bangkok’s popular Asiatique The Riverfront tourist site. It promises state-of-the-art animatronic dinosaurs brought to life through 3D design and computer-controlled movements, allowing visitors a realistic encounter with prehistoric creatures.