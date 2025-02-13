Romance takes to the skies

The month of love gets into gear with the international balloon festival kicking off at Singha Park in Chiang Rai’s Mueang district on Thursday (February 13) featuring hot air balloons rising into the sky both during the day and at night.
The annual “Singha Park International Balloon Fiesta 2025”, which continues through Monday (February 17), features several photo opportunities and a wealth of activities designed to delight visitors.
More than 30 balloons will bring a romantic vibe at night, while on the ground, festival-goers can enjoy khon masked dance and concerts from Thai artists.
Participating artists include MEAN, Bedroom Audio, Pun, Urboy TJ, Bowkylion, Atom, Me You, Paper Planes, Yokee Playboy, Milli, The Toys, Musketeers, Bodyslam, Paradox and The Darkest Romance.
And there’s plenty to savour too, with restaurants offering a range of tantalising delicacies.